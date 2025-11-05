Kerala: Two Elephant Carcasses Found In Separate Locations Near Nilambur

Two elephant carcasses were discovered in separate locations near Nilambur on November 4, with the causes of death yet to be determined.
Two elephant carcasses were found in two separate locations near Nilambur on November 4. The cause of death of those pachyderms is yet to be ascertained.
In one case, only skeletal remains were found, indicating that the elephant died months ago, while in the other case, the tusker is suspected to have died two days ago, a senior forest official of the district said.
In the second case, the carcass of an around 15-year-old elephant was found on private land, he said. No electric fences or traps were to be seen anywhere nearby.
