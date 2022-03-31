Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Kerala Records 429 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths

Kerala reported 48 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,913, according to a government release.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 6:49 pm

Kerala on Thursday recorded 429 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,32,727.

The southern State also reported 48 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,913, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, one was reported in the last 24 hours, 6 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 41 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 620 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the State reached 64,60,767 and the active cases dropped to 3,171, the release said.

As many as 19,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 89 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (66) and Kottayam (50), the release said.

Of the new cases, 2 were from outside the state, 9 were health workers and 372 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 46, the release said.

There are currently 12,725 people under surveillance in various districts of the state and of those 12,498 are in home or institutional quarantine while 227 are admitted in hospitals, the release said. 

