Kerala Protests Centre’s Move To Drop State Nominee From Mullaperiyar Dam Safety Panel

Kerala has strongly objected to the Centre’s decision to remove its nominee from the five-member Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee (CDSEC) constituted for the Mullaperiyar dam.
The State argued that excluding its representative undermines transparency and violates the spirit of cooperative federalism in an inter-state issue involving public safety.
Kerala has urged the Union government to restore its nominee and ensure equal participation in decisions concerning the 130-year-old dam.
Kerala has lodged a strong protest against the Union government’s decision to remove the State’s nominee from the five-member Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee (CDSEC) tasked with carrying out a detailed safety assessment of the Mullaperiyar dam.
The committee, constituted under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, was established earlier this year to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the century-old structure, located in Kerala but operated by Tamil Nadu. The panel was expected to examine the structural condition of the dam and submit its findings to the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), the Centre, and the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Kerala officials have expressed concern over the Centre’s latest decision, arguing that the removal of the State’s representative compromises transparency and weakens Kerala’s ability to participate in matters directly affecting the safety of millions of people living downstream. The State has maintained that the dam, which has long been the subject of disputes between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, requires an inclusive and collaborative approach.
According to officials, Kerala had earlier welcomed the formation of the expert panel, viewing it as a long-awaited opportunity for an independent scientific evaluation of the 130-year-old masonry dam. Former Chief Engineer and Central Water Commission member T.K. Sivarajan had initially been nominated as Kerala’s representative on the committee.
The State government has now urged the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the National Dam Safety Authority to reconsider the decision and reinstate its nominee. Kerala has argued that the exclusion runs contrary to the principles of cooperative federalism and may affect confidence in the credibility of the inspection process.
The Mullaperiyar dam has remained a contentious issue for decades, with Kerala repeatedly raising concerns over the safety of the ageing structure and advocating the construction of a new dam, while Tamil Nadu has maintained that the existing dam is structurally sound and essential for irrigation and drinking water needs in the State. Recent statements by Kerala ministers have reiterated the demand for a new structure to ensure the safety of downstream populations.