Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Kerala Governor Hosts Christmas Get-Together At Raj Bhavan

Kerala Governor Hosts Christmas Get-Together At Raj Bhavan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hosted a Christmas get-together at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan PTI

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:54 pm

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hosted a Christmas get-together at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

While ruling and opposition leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan did not turn up, a cross-section of society like religious leaders consisting of several bishops from various churches attended the get-together held in the evening and the high tea that followed.

However, Chief Secretary V P Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant attended the event.

Governor Khan and the bishops cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

-With PTI Input

