Kerala CM Postpones Europe Trip: Sources

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has postponed his Europe trip that was scheduled from Sunday, official sources said. Vijayan, state Education Minister V Sivankutty and senior government officials, were scheduled to visit some countries in Europe from October 2-12.

The ill health of former party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is said to be the reason for cancelling the trip, sources said on Sunday. Balakrishnan was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after his health condition worsened.

A delegation led by Vijayan was set for a 10-day-long trip which includes visits to IT companies, meeting stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in countries there.

-With PTI Input