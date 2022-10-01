Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala CM Postpones Europe Trip: Sources

A delegation led by Vijayan was set for a 10-day-long trip which includes visits to IT companies, meeting stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in countries there.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 8:58 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has postponed his Europe trip that was scheduled from Sunday, official sources said. Vijayan, state Education Minister V Sivankutty and senior government officials, were scheduled to visit some countries in Europe from October 2-12.

The ill health of former party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is said to be the reason for cancelling the trip, sources said on Sunday. Balakrishnan was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after his health condition worsened.

A delegation led by Vijayan was set for a 10-day-long trip which includes visits to IT companies, meeting stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also to understand the education models in countries there.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Kerala Chief Minister Kerala Government Foreign Trip Politics Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges