Kerala CM Greetings To Citizens On Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted his constituents on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 10:38 am

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness, and brotherhood.

"Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness, and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all," he said in his tweet and FB post.

