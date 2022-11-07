About 50 Muslim women from a women’s rights organisation set hijabs on fire before the Kozhikode town hall, while chanting in support of the anti-hijab protesters in Iran.

This is the first time that the women in India and a group in Kerala have come out in solidarity with Iranian protesters.

On Sunday, the seminar, titled “Fanos-Science and Free thinking,” was held in Kozhikode prior to another seminar scheduled to be held in Malappuram next month.

After the event, hosted by the Islamic Free Thinkers Association at the Kozhikode Town Hall concluded at 6pm, the hijab was set afire.

When Mahsa Amini, 22, died while being imprisoned by Iran's morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab inappropriately, protests erupted, and security forces there have killed hundreds of people in order to suppress these protests.

Following her death, Iran had a wave of protests, with many women rushing to the streets to express their outrage.

Many women, including schoolgirls, burned their hijabs in support of the victims, while women all across the world cut their hair in protest. Following her passing, protests erupted in countless locations around the country.