Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Home National

Kejriwal To Lead 'Tiranga Yatra' In Haryana's Adampur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 10:17 am

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday and address a rally.

Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Kejriwal will later address a rally at the Adampur Mandi, the party added.

The Delhi chief minister's visit to Hisar assumes significance in the wake of the by-poll to the Adampur assembly seat which was necessitated following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Haryana assembly as an MLA.

Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP. The Adampur seat is a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Besides, panchayat polls are also due in Haryana.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal launched his party's 'Make India No. 1' campaign from Hisar.

-With PTI Input

