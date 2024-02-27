This incident followed Yana Mir's speech in the UK Parliament denouncing Pakistan's propaganda against India. She emphasized being safe and free in Kashmir, a part of India, and criticized media members who fabricate stories without visiting the region.

"I am not a Malala Yusufzai, because I am free and safe in my country, India. In my homeland, Kashmir, which is part of India. I will never need to run and seek refuge in your country. I will never be a Malala Yusufzai but I object to Malala for defaming my country, my progressive homeland, by calling it oppressed," Yana Mir stated in the UK Parliament.