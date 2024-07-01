National

J&K Tourism Dept Invites Indian Cricket Team For T20 World Cup Celebration

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, center left, and Virat Kohli, center right, celebrate with players and team support staff. AP Photo
J&K Tourism Dept Invites Indian Cricket Team For T20 World Cup Celebration | AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir has invited the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team to visit the Union Territory as part of the celebrations.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the crown of Incredible India," the department said in a post on its official X handle.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Sensex, Nifty Reach Lifetime High In Early Trade
  3. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'
World News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  2. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  3. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  4. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  5. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Sensex, Nifty Reach Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign