A fight between two groups emerged on an empty road in Karnataka's Udupi reportedly on May 18 which was caught on camera by a person living in a high rise nearby.
The video went viral on social media which showed horrific details of a clash involving cars and one person could be seen being hit by one of the two cars.
As per an NDTV report, six people were involved in the fight and the police have been able to arrest two of them so far.
The rest of the four are reportedly on the run.
The police also informed the media that the reason behind the fight was based on a financial dispute.
According to the video shared on social media the fight began when one car hit the other car and then the men inside the cars came out and engaged in physical fights along with rash driving and trying to hit the others with the car.
During the fight, a car hit a man who was holding a stick. He was heavily injured and fell on the ground.
Reportedly, the police said a search team has been formed to find the rest of the four men who are on the run.
Recently, seven persons, including a 3-month-old baby, were injured, three of them seriously, after a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated person hit pedestrians and motorcycles in Nagpur.
The car first hit a few walkers. The driver then tried to flee from the spot but crashed into a few motorcycles. Locals nabbed the car’s three occupants, all in their 20s, and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.
According to PTI, three beer bottles and ganja were recovered from the car.