Karnataka Govt Working Tirelessly To Address Bengaluru's Mobility Challenges: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his government is aware of the mobility challenges that plague Bengaluru city and assured that it is working tirelessly with a "result-oriented and multi-dimensional approach" to address this issue.

Efficient and sustainable transportation is not just a goal, but the government's commitment to the people of Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah asserted while speaking at the third edition of the 'Deccan Herald Bengaluru Vision 2040 Summit' here.

"Bengaluru, a city that stands proudly as one of the top technology hubs globally, deserves our utmost attention and priority in terms of development. It is not merely a city; it is a symbol of innovation, diversity, and progress," he said.

In his address, Siddaramaiah said as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he is committed to ensuring that Bengaluru continues to thrive and scale global heights by focusing on critical aspects such as infrastructure, quality of living, and citizen amenities. "The heart of our state's economy lies in Bengaluru City and our vision is to transform it into a global economic powerhouse by providing world-class infrastructure."

The CM further said, "We are acutely aware of the mobility challenges that plague our city, and I assure you that we are working tirelessly with a result-oriented and multi-dimensional approach to address this issue. Efficient and sustainable transportation is not just a goal; it is a commitment we make to the people of Bengaluru."