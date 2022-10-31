Karnataka: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies While Rehearsing Bhagat Singh Execution Scene

A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night where the 12-year old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.

The boy, a seventh standard student of SLV School, Chitradurga in Karnataka, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While rehearsing for the play at home when older members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.

