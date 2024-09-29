'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar sent a strong-worded message to Pakistan as he addressed the 79th United Nations General Assembly. Addressing the state of terrorism in the neighbouring country and the ongoing dispute with Kashmir, the Union Minister warned Islamabad that its "actions will have consequences".
The Indian external affairs minister spoke for around 20 minutes at the world stage and concluded his speech by addressing the "Pakistan problem".
Apart from Pakistan, the Indian leader also called on the urgent need for reform in the United Nations, especially the Security Council.
“The global order is inherently pluralistic and diverse. The UN began with 51 members. We are now 193. The world has changed profoundly, and so have its concerns and its opportunities,” said Jaishankar, adding that “it is essential that the UN be the central platform for finding common ground”.
The external affairs minister also discussed the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and stated that the international community must seek "urgent solutions" to the wars in these two nations.
Highlights From Jaishankar's UNGA Speech
'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan
"Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. But some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan. Unfortunately, their misdeeds affect others as well, especially the neighbourhood," said the EAM.
Jaishankar added that the current polity in the nation has instilled "fanaticism among its people" due to which "its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalization and its exports in the form of terrorism."
"Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world; this is only karma," he added further.
On Gaza, Ukraine Wars
The EAM warned the international community of the fatalities caused due to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Urging the international community to seek 'urgent solutions", the Indian leader said - "the UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand, yet when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other".
"The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences. Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international Community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon,” Jaishankar added.
On UN Reform
In the past few weeks, India's decades-old demand for a permanent seat at the UNSC has been backed by many countries. Adding to the urgent need for reform in the United Nations. EAM Jaishankar on Saturday said that the UN cannot remain “anachronistic” and it is "essential" for the world body to be more representative.
“The global order is inherently pluralistic and diverse. The UN began with 51 members. We are now 193. The world has changed profoundly, and so have its concerns and its opportunities,” Jaishankar said, adding that an effective and efficient UN is the need of the hour.
“Large parts of the world cannot be left behind when it comes to deciding the key issues of our times. An effective and efficient UN, a more representative UN and a UN fit for purpose in the contemporary era is essential,” he said.
India's Journey Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
During his UNGA address, the external affairs minister also highlighted India's growth towards its quest for 'Viksit Bharat'.
"When India lands on the moon, rolls out its own 5G stack, dispatches vaccines worldwide, embraces fintech or houses so many Global Capability Centres, there is a message here. Our quest for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ or developed India will understandably be followed closely,” said Jaishankar.
The EAM also highlighted India’s efforts to focus on the issues of the vulnerable, women, farmers and youth; expanding opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship; and its work towards bringing the Global South together.
“Given the scale of transformation underway in India, each of these dimensions underline that the world’s problems can indeed be tackled. And that by working together, we can surely create a larger lifting tide,” he said.