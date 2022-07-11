Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

K Chandrashekhar Rao Reviews Rain Situation In Telangana

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government machinery is geared up to face any situation. After getting feedback from officials of all districts, K Chandrashekhar Rao also instructed them to take up immediate measures wherever they are required.

undefined
KCR Reviews Rain Situation In Telangana Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 5:01 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to immediately take up relief measures in the wake of heavy downpour across the state. Rao, who held a high-level review meeting here also spoke to the ministers, elected representatives and directed them to carry out relief measures and said the government is fully prepared to face any kind of situation, according to an official release. 

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government machinery is geared up to face any situation. After getting feedback from officials of all districts, Rao also instructed them to take up immediate measures wherever they are required. He also enquired from officials about the rising water level in the Godavari river and its tributaries.  

Rao on Sunday had directed all departments to be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life. He had also declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains. After discharge of water from upstream projects and heavy rains, authorities issued a second flood warning level as the water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in  Bhadradri Kothagudem district crossed 48 ft on Monday and had reached 51 ft, two ft short of the third flood warning level, a senior official said. 

Related stories

Need Double-Engine Non-BJP Government At The Centre: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Registers 459 New Covid-19 Cases

PM Modi Arrives In Telangana; CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Remains Absent During Reception At Hyderabad Airport

The daily weather report issued at 8:30 AM Monday said very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumaram Bheem,  Mancherial and Mulugu districts and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Peddapalle, at many places in Mulugu, at a few places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial and at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural districts of Telangana.

Kaleswaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district received 19 cm rainfall followed by Venkatapuram in Mulugu district (18 cm), it said. With incessant rains continuing across the state streams, rivulets and rivers continued to remain in spate at several places and also affecting normal life in many parts of the state.

The Met Centre of IMD here in the Forecast and Weather Bulletin issued at 2 PM today said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts till 8:30 AM of July 12.

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts from 8:30 AM on July 12 to 8:30 AM on July 13, it said. Following the forecast of heavy rainfall, as many as 34 MMTS services were cancelled in the city from today to July 13 and six MEMU Special trains were also cancelled due to continuous heavy rains for the last couple of days for the same period, a release from South Central Railway said here. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Heavy Rainfall Telangana Telangana KCR Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Godavari River Bhadradri Kothagudem District Daily Weather Report Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) MMTS Services
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0