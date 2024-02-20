JMM’s Poster Pitches Hemant Soren As INDIA Bloc’s Face In Jharkhand, Sets Tone For Lok Sabha Polls

Congress leader and state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon told Outlook, “The high command will decide who will contest on how many seats, but the basis of the seat-sharing will be realistic this time. The seats will be allotted taking into account the winnability of candidates. Those who look strong on the ground will get the preference so that we can win the maximum number of seats. The allies may forgo seats for each other, based on the candidates’ strength. I believe that if the JMM has contested a certain seat in the past and the Congress candidate has a stronger hold on it today, the JMM can pass that seat. Similarly, if the JMM has a stronger candidate on a seat previously contested by the Congress, the Congress can give it up.”

Oraon shares the assessment that at present, the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand is potent. Its leaders say that the formula for seat-sharing will be finalised soon. If reports are to be believed, the seat distribution this time may throw up some changes. The Lok Sabha seats of Ranchi, Khunti, Dhanbad, Lohardaga, Hazaribagh, Chaibansa, and Godda may go to the Congress. The JMM is likely to field its candidates from Rajmahal, Dumka, Giridih, and Jamshedpur. The RJD will contest from Palamu. The picture is still unclear regarding Chatra and Koderma. However, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation has repeatedly presented its claim regarding the Koderma seat to the central leadership of the Congress and the JMM.