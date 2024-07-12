J&K: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Car Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge In Poonch; 6 Injured

A mother-son duo succumbed to their injures when the car carrying them and six others skidded off the Mughal road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday.
A Belora car with eight passengers on board was on its way from Surankote to Srinagar.
According to PTI, the vehicle skidded off the road at Pannar and rolled down into a deep gorge.
Reportedly the deceased have been identified as Ujla Begum, 34 and her nine-year-old son Anees while rest of the six injured passengers have been hospitalised.