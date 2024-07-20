National

Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations

Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) is the steel arm of Vulcan Green, which is part of the Naveen Jindal-led Group of companies.

A third-party probe has also been started into the matter. |
A third-party probe has also been started into the matter. | Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

A Jindal Group company senior executive facing allegations of molestation by a female fellow flight passenger has been sent on administrative leave and a third-party investigation has been started to probe the matter.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent allegations involving a senior executive in our company. We recognize the gravity of the situation and are committed to addressing it with utmost seriousness, care, integrity, and urgency," Vulcan Green Steel said in a statement.

Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) is the steel arm of Vulcan Green, which is part of the Naveen Jindal-led Group of companies.

In line with the company's zero-tolerance policy, and to ensure a fair and independent review, the executive has been placed on administrative leave. To maintain impartiality, the company is appointing an independent, credible third party to lead the investigation, the statement said.

On Friday, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to investigate allegations of molestation against the CEO of one of the group companies levelled by a female passenger onboard a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, saying his group has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

The female passenger alleged that the executive showed her some obscene videos by calling them movie clips.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Watch Smriti Mandhana's Heartwarming Gesture After India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match
  2. Stoic Hardik Pandya Sports A Smile As Life Goes On For India All-Rounder
  3. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne Shines In SL's Seven-Wicket Win Over BAN
  4. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Women Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report
Football News
  1. Bhaichung Bhutia Resigning From Technical Committee As AIFF 'Bypassed' Panel In Appointing Coach
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  3. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
  4. Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Alexandre Lacazette Confident Of Leading France To Gold
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  2. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  3. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  4. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  5. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued
  2. 'Punched Me Twice, Pulled My Hair': Pune Woman With 2 Kids Narrates Road Rage Horror
  3. 'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha
  4. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
  5. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate