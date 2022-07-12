Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand To Get 14 New Air Routes, 3 More Airports: Scindia

Scindia, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Jharkhand, said the new airports will come up at Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Deoghar airport among other projects.

undefined
Jharkhand will soon have five airports Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 9:32 pm

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Jharkhand is set to get three more airports, besides 14 new air routes to increase connectivity.

Scindia, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Jharkhand, said the new airports will come up at Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the Deoghar airport among other projects.

"Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to boost connectivity,” Scindia said.

Related stories

PM Modi In Jharkhand: Roadshow, Inauguration Of Deoghar Airport And Other Projects In Today's List Of Events

Jharkhand Officials To Be Stationed On Duty For Prime Minister's Deoghar Visit To Get Booster Dose

DGCA Grants Licence To Deoghar Airport To Handle Narrow-Body Aircraft

The new routes include Dumka-Ranchi, Dumka-Kolkata, Bokaro-Patna, Bokaro-Kolkata, Deoghar-Patna and Deoghar-Kolkata, he said. The Deoghar airport will soon be connected to Ranchi, Patna and national capital Delhi.

“India had 74 airports in the past 70 years. During the last eight years, 67 new airports have been established taking the total to 141, including heliports and water domes,” Scindia added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jharkhand New Air Routes More Airports Scindia Bokaro Jamshedpur Dumka Deoghar Airport Inauguration
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Sees 2,435 Covid-19 Cases, 13 Fatalities

Maharashtra Sees 2,435 Covid-19 Cases, 13 Fatalities

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis