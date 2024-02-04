Jharkhand MLAs Fly Back To Ranchi Ahead Of Floor Test On Feb 5 

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, who stayed at a resort here for the past three days, left for Ranchi on Sunday, a day ahead of the trust vote in the Assembly.

About 40 legislators had arrived to Hyderabad in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP may attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to a trust vote to be faced by the newly-formed Champai Soren government, left from the RGI Airport at Shamshabad here by a flight to Ranchi, Congress sources said.