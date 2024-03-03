Jharkhand Horror: 'Beaten And Robbed, They Wanted To Rape Me,' Says Spanish Women, Three Arrested

In a distressing incident in Jharkhand's Dumka, a Spanish woman and her partner were subjected to a horrifying ordeal of rape, assault, and robbery. The survivor, who took to Instagram to share her traumatic experience, disclosed that seven men were involved in the assault. The victims, en route from Bangladesh to Nepal, were attacked while halting for the night at a makeshift tent.

In an Instagram post, the Spanish woman recounted the harrowing incident, stating, "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me." She further revealed, "They have beaten us and robbed us although not many things because what they wanted was to rape me."