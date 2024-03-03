Jharkhand Horror: 'Beaten And Robbed, They Wanted To Rape Me,' Says Spanish Women, Three Arrested

In a distressing incident in Jharkhand's Dumka, a Spanish woman and her partner were subjected to a horrifying ordeal of rape, assault, and robbery. The survivor, who took to Instagram to share her traumatic experience, disclosed that seven men were involved in the assault. The victims, en route from Bangladesh to Nepal, were attacked while halting for the night at a makeshift tent.
In an Instagram post, the Spanish woman recounted the harrowing incident, stating, "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me." She further revealed, "They have beaten us and robbed us although not many things because what they wanted was to rape me."
Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, while a manhunt is underway to locate the remaining suspects. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident.
The survivor has been admitted to a local hospital, where she and her partner are said to be out of danger. "Both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The man has sustained minor injuries. The medical examination of the victim will be done by a medical board comprising three gynaecologists, a radiologist, an orthopaedic and a dentist, headed by superintendent of the medical college, Dr Anupuran Purti," the civil surgeon said, as reported by PTI.
Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar stated that the police patrolling team discovered the distressed couple on the roadside around 11 pm on Friday. Due to the language barrier, the police initially couldn't comprehend the survivors' account but took them to a local hospital, suspecting the need for medical attention. The survivors then disclosed the sexual assault incident to the doctors.
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi condemned the incident stating, "When such incidents take place with foreigners, who would like to come to Jharkhand? The law and order machinery has collapsed here. Strict action should be taken against the police," he said.
The issue was also raised in the Jharkhand Assembly, with State Minister Mithilesh Thakur assuring that those involved in the crime would not be spared, and strict action would be taken against them.
The incident prompted strong reactions, with actor Richa Chadha expressing her dismay on Instagram, stating, "Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society."