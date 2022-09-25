Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
JD(U), SAD, Shiv Sena Left BJP-led NDA To Save Constitution, Democracy: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi

With Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on stage, he noted that they were all members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

Tejashwi Yadav press conference
RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 4:02 pm

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the JD(U), SAD and the Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing an INLD rally to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary here, he also accused the BJP of making false claims and promises and dubbed the party as "Badka Jhuta Party" (big lying party). He said Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of an airport in Purnea in Bihar at his recent public meeting there even though there is no airport in the city.

They have left the ruling alliance to save the Constitution and democracy, he claimed. Where is the NDA now, he asked. While the Bihar government has begun the exercise to give jobs to people, the BJP government at the Centre has been unable to fulfil its promise of giving jobs, he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

