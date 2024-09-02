After a suspected terror attack at the Sunjawan Army Base in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials have confirmed that one soldier is critically injured.
As per reports, an army personnel was injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a sentry post of the army camp. A search operation us underway to track down and neutralize the gunmen.
A defence spokesman said that a few rounds were fired at the Sunjawan Military Station in the outskirts of Jammu at around 10.50 am, resulting in critical injuries to a soldier.
Inital reports of gunfire surfaced after the sentry picked up the movement of some suspected persons near the Sunjuwan garrison
The area was immediately cordoned off after the incident by the army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police for the search operation.
This is a developing story...