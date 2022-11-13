Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
J&K Police To Procure Mine-Protected Vehicles, And Other Equipment To Boost Anti-Terror Ops

Police officials said on Sunday they are planning to purchase seven mine-protected vehicles (MPVs), five remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and 18 under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSSs).

Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police
Updated: 13 Nov 2022 4:54 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is all set to procure seven mine-protected vehicles (MPVs), five remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and 18 under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS), officials said on Sunday.

The special vehicles and equipment will boost the security and surveillance abilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police engaged in counter-terrorism operations, they said.

Police headquarters recently floated bids on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchasing security equipment and vehicles.

According to officials, the vehicles should protect police personnel against improvised explosive devices (IED) and mine attacks.

Besides, police are also procuring two bomb baskets -- designed to withstand blasts -- and 260 bullet-resistant shields, for which bids have been floated, they said. 

National Jammu And Kashmir Surveillance UVSSs Under-vehicle Surveillance Systems Government E-Marketplace Police & Security Forces J&K Police Anti-Terror
