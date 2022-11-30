Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Interest-Free Loans Up To Rs 5 Lakh For Mission Shakti SHGs In Odisha

The Mission Shakti movement in Odisha seeks to empower women self help groups (WSHGs) by encouraging the members to take up various socio-economic activities.

Naveen Patnaik at an event
Naveen Patnaik empowers women by setting up SMEs Photo: AP/Arun Sharma

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:26 am

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a bid to boost the state's 'Mission Shakti' scheme, has announced that his government would hike the upper limit for interest-free loan provided to self-help group members from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, starting April next year.

Describing the move as "revolutionary, Patnaik on Tuesday said women can now set up small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or even launch big businesses. The Mission Shakti movement in Odisha seeks to empower women self help groups (WSHGs) by encouraging the members to take up various socio-economic activities. Noting that women have always been a driving force for transformation of Odisha, Patnaik said that this new decision will also promote local economy.

Odisha has six lakh WSHGs, with 70 lakh women as members An official release issued by Patnaik's office said that the state government provided over Rs 17,000 crore as loans to Mission Shakti SHGs in the last 5 years. 

(With PTI inpts)

