Monday, Jun 13, 2022
National

Intense Heat Storms Experienced Over Parts Of Northwest India

Despite a reduction in heatwave conditions throughout the country, parts of northwest India experienced intense heat on Monday.

Heatwave

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 9:51 pm

Parts of northwest India experienced intense heat on Monday, even though heatwave conditions have abated in the rest of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, it said.


Under the influence of consecutive western disturbances and lower level easterlies, isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are very likely over the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan) from June 13 to June 15, the IMD said.


It has predicted widespread rainfall over the western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and eastern Uttar Pradesh on June 16 and June 17. "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and north Haryana on June 16," the IMD said. "No significant heatwave (is) likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it added.

On the monsoon front, the IMD said conditions would continue to be favorable for the further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next two days. It added that the current spell of intense rainfall in the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to continue for five more days.

