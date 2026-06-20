'Institutionalized Corruption': PDP Attacks NC Govt Over Pacemaker Scam

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 6:04 pm

Opposition PDP on Saturday lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir government after an alleged 'pacemaker scam' came to the fore at the GMC Anantnag, saying the fraud is a result of the "institutionalized corruption." Training guns on the government, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that instead of getting J-Ks "collapsing" healthcare on track, the ministers have "misplaced priorities" and are hurling "abusive tirades" against the PDP

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 6:04 pm

'Institutionalized Corruption': PDP Attacks NC Govt Over Pacemaker Scam