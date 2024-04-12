National

Infant Among 4 Killed As Truck Hits Car In Mathura

The passengers were returning to Delhi after paying obeisance at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Thursday when the accident occurred, they said.

4 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck
A four-month-old girl was among four people killed after a truck hit their car here, police said on Friday.

SHO (Jait) Ajay Verma said the car was being driven by Vishal Tyagi and his friend Deepak Kannujia’s father Gyanchand was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Tyagi’s wife Preeti (26), their infant daughter Divisha, Deepak (32) and his mother Snehlata were sitting in the back seats, he said.

Vishal and Gyanchand were wearing seatbelts, due to which the safety bag opened and they survived. However, those sitting in the back died on the spot after the truck hit the car, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

