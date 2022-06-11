Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Envoy Offers A 'Friendship Hospital' To Tajik Authorities

A 'friendship hospital' has been handed over by the Indian envoy to Tajikistan, said the Indian embassy in Tajikistan, on Saturday.

Indian Envoy Offers A 'Friendship Hospital' To Tajik Authorities
Hospital (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 11:28 pm

The Indian envoy to Tajikistan on Saturday handed over a 'friendship hospital' to the Tajik authorities, the Indian embassy in the energy-rich Central Asian country said. "On behalf of the government of India, Ambassador of India to Tajikistan Viraj Singh handed over the India-Tajikistan Friendship Hospital (ITFH) to Deputy Defence Minister of Tajikistan Major General Shohiyon Abdusottor on June 11," it said.


"The entire complement of medical equipment, medicines, stores, and support equipment, including an operation theatre, X-Ray machines, laboratories, critical care ambulances, and administrative vehicles were also handed over to the Tajik side," it said.


The Indian embassy said that the ITFH was renovated by the Government of India and inaugurated in October 2014 based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both sides in January 2013. "This fully-fledged 50-bedded hospital has rendered free-of-cost valuable medical services for the last eight years to the armed forces and civilian populace of Tajikistan based on technical support and financial assistance from the government of India," the embassy said in a statement.


The statement said that the ITFH has an array of medical specialties including ENT, surgery, gynecology, medicine, pediatrics, and dental departments. "It has provided medical support to more than 100,000 patients over these years including more than 2000 surgeries in the last two years," the mission said. "A team of Indian Army doctors and medical staff have provided various medical services to Tajik nationals and simultaneously trained numerous Tajik doctors and medical staff. Over 42 tons of 'Made in India' medicines have been sent to ITFH in the last eight years," it added. 

Related stories

NMC Snubs Indian Embassy In Philippines, Refuses Relief To Over 10,000 Medical Students

Indian Embassy In War Torn Ukraine Temporarily Relocates To Poland

ICC Adds Mongolia, Tajikistan And Switzerland As New Members

Tags

National Tajikistan Friendship Hospital' India-Tajikistan Friendship Hospital (ITFH) Indian Embassy Government Of India Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) 50-bedded Hospital
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming