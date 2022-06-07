Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Transformed Into Global Superpower Only In Last 8 Years: Harsh Vardhan

Former Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference, has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India, a global superpower over the course of the past eight years.

India Transformed Into Global Superpower Only In Last 8 Years: Harsh Vardhan
Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 2:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India from a third-world country into a global superpower in the last eight years, said former Union minister Harsh Vardhan while lauding the BJP-led Centre's major decisions in the last eight years. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, he said the prime minister has "instilled a new sense of confidence" among the Indians by his "exemplary captaincy".


Vardhan said Modi has always considered power as a medium of serving the public. "He has made unprecedented efforts to deliver due to rights to the poor, the farmers, our women, and the underprivileged sections of society... It is only because of his people-centric policies that people have renewed their faith in democracy and have become participants in his vision of progress for the country," the former Union health minister said.


Extolling the major decisions taken by the Central government in the last eight years, Vardhan said, "For a country that was always counted as the third world, India has been transformed into a global superpower only in the last eight years... We have achieved the feat of becoming the fastest growing economy in the world and maintained a low inflation rate as compared to the previous 10 years of the UPA regime."

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Meets Women's World Boxing Championship Medallists - In Pics

Will Export Ban On Wheat, Sugar & Cut In Fuel Prices Help Modi Curtail Inflation?

Unleash 'Animal Spirits,' Make India Fastest Growing Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman


He claimed that India is well poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030. "PM Modi's exemplary captainship has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen and instilled a new sense of confidence in them. It is the faith of 135 crore Indians that is catapulting the nation forward in every field," Vardhan added.

Tags

National Global Superpower Third-world Country Harsh Vardhan Narendra Modi BJP-led Centre People-centric Policies Fastest Growing Economy Third-largest Economy Harsh Vardhan Narendra Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son