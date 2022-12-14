Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Signs MoUs For Three Projects With Nepal Government In Education And Healthcare Sectors

Home National

India Signs MoUs For Three Projects With Nepal Government In Education And Healthcare Sectors

India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Nepal government worth more than Rs 101 million for fast-tracking three projects in the education, and healthcare sectors and for providing safe drinking water in the Himalayan nation.

Parliament of Nepal
Parliament of Nepal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 7:18 am

The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Indian government in bolstering efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, the Indian Embassy here said. 

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, it said. 

The construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal at a total estimated cost of Rs  101.79 million, it added. 

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

Tags

National India Nepal Memorandum Of Understanding Development Projects India's Neighbourhood Bilateral Relations China Education Healthcare
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards