Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Sees Warmest March In 122 Years, Lowest Rainfall Since 1908

The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.

India Sees Warmest March In 122 Years, Lowest Rainfall Since 1908
Delhi weather (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 8:57 pm

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heat wave scorching large swatches of the country in the month, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908. "Over the country as a whole, the average maximum temperature (33.10 degrees Celsius) recorded in March 2022 is the highest ever in the last 122 years," the IMD said in a statement.


In March 2010, the country had recorded a maximum temperature of 33.09 degrees Celsius. The MeT department said the country's average mean temperature of 26.67 degrees Celsius in March was the second highest after 26.671 degrees Celsius recorded in March 2010. The countrywide average minimum temperature of 20.24 degrees Celsius in March this year was the third highest in 122 years after 20.26 degrees Celsius in 1953 and 20.25 degrees Celsius in 2010. In Northwest India, the average maximum temperature (30.73 degrees Celsius) is the highest in the last 122 years. March 2004 saw an average maximum temperature of 30.67 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature of 15.26 degrees Celsius was the second highest in the region. March 2010 had a mean minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, it said. 

Related stories

Create Special Force Of Ex-Servicemen For Protection Of Kashmiri Pandits: Swamy

COVID Vaccines Open For 5-11-year Olds In England

40,000 MT Diesel From India Reaches Crisis-Hit Lanka As It Struggles To Mitigate Power Outage

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National Warmest March Hot March March Hotest March Warmest Day Hottest March News March 2022 Record Hot March Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit