India Records 893 Active Covid Cases

India has logged 110 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 893, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases had begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.