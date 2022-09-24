Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Logs 4,912 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload In Country Declines To 44, 436

India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,63,337, while the active cases declined to 44,436, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

COVID-19 cases in India
COVID-19 cases in India Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:03 am

With 4,912 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,63,337, while the active cases declined to 44,436, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,487 with 38 fatalities, which include 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The  active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 845 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 4912 Fresh Infections Health Department Bulletin Covid Health Centres National Health Mission (NHM) The Union Health Ministry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming