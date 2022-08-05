Friday, Aug 05, 2022
India Holds Talks With China Over Airspace Breach Along LAC In Ladakh: Report

India-China talks: There has been no immediate incident in the last few days, however a China’s aircraft had flown near LAC in Ladakh in the last week of June, which had prompted response from IAF as well.

India-China hold talks over Ladakh standoff.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 6:10 pm

India held talks with China over breach of the former’s airspace near Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh, the report said on Friday.

According to the NDTV report, senior Indian Air Force officers were part of military talks with China on Tuesday to ensure that there is no breach of Indian airspace in the Ladakh region.

The report mentioned that there has been no immediate incident in the last few days, however a China’s aircraft had flown near LAC in Ladakh in the last week of June, which had prompted response from IAF as well.

It stated the recent talks in Ladakh were meant to avoid any similar incident.
 

Tags

National India China Line Of Actual Control (LAC) Ladakh IAF Airspace Breach Talks Chinese Military Indian Army
