Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
India Assumes UNSC Chair. Reform, Terror On The Table

India Assumes UNSC Chair. Reform, Terror On The Table

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to New York to preside over "signature events" in the Security Council on renewed orientation for reformed multilateralism on December 14 and on countering terrorism on December 15

UN Security Council meeting in New York | PTI

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 8:21 pm

India, from Thursday, December 1, assumed the rotating Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for December, during which it will host signature events on countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism.

This is the second time after August 2021 that India will preside over the Council during its two-year tenure as elected UNSC member.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj will sit in the President's seat at the horse-shoe table. Days before India's Presidency, she met Secretary General Antonio Guterres as well as President of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi and discussed priorities during its presidency of the powerful body.

India's 2021-22 term on the Council ends December 31, with Kamboj, India's first woman Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York sitting in the President's seat at the powerful horseshoe table for the month.
Countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism will be among the key priorities for India during its UNSC presidency that will culminate in the completion of its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of the 15-nation powerful body.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to New York to preside over "signature events" in the Security Council on renewed orientation for reformed multilateralism on December 14 and on countering terrorism on December 15.
As is customary, on the first day of its Presidency there will be the Permanent Representatives' Breakfast, Political Coordinators' Meeting and Consultations on the monthly Programme of work. Kamboj will then brief reporters in the UN Headquarters on India's priorities for the month and the programme of work for the Council.

