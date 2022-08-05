India Apprehends Pakistan’s Fisherman Off Gujarat Coast For Illegally Crossing Maritime Boundary

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one Pakistani fisherman and seized five boats from Harami Nala creek area close to the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

The development came a day after the BSF seized two fishing boats abandoned by Pakistani fishermen in the same area.

During their patrolling, the BSF troops observed movement of some fishing boats near the international border early this morning. Despite the increased water level due to high tide, the BSF personnel reached the spot, a release by the BSF said.

While other fishermen were successful in escaping towards the Pakistan side, the BSF managed to nab one Pakistani national and seized five abandoned boats, it added.

Except for some equipment and fishing nets, nothing suspicious was found from the seized boats, the release said.

The BSF had last month apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 of their boats from the same area.

The security agency apprehends Pakistani fishermen and their boats at regular intervals from the creek area. While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, those from Pakistan many a time enter the Indian waters in search of a better catch.

(With PTI inputs)

