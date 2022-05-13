India Announces One-Day State Mourning Following UAE President's Death

The Indian government has announced a one-day state mourning on May 14 across the country following the death of the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The statement comes as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary.



“His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has passed away. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning tomorrow throughout India," said the Union home ministry in a statement.



According to government communication, on the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.



Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, died on Friday. He was 73. He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAE's first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.