In Pics: Protests In Delhi, Guwahati After Centre Notifies CAA Rules

The protests erupt in Delhi and Guwahati after Centre notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Photo Webdesk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Protest After MHA Notified CAA Rules Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati. Banner in Assamese reads, "we will not accept CAA "

Protest after centre notified CAA rules | Photo: PTI
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia university stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in New Delhi.

Protest after centre notified CAA rules | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
CPI-ML leaders stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Kolkata.

Protest after centre notified CAA rules | Photo: PTI
Leaders of Left Democratic Front (LDF) stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Protest after centre notified CAA rules | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest, a day after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Madras University, in Chennai.

Protest After MHA Notified CAA Rules Photo: PTI
Activists of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) stage a protest after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Guwahati.

Protest After MHA Notified CAA Rules Photo: PTI
College students protest against CAA a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Guwahati.

Protest After MHA Notified CAA Rules Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.

AP Photo/Anupam Nath Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Policemen stand guard as students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Police restrain opposition Congress party workers from coming out of the Assam Pradesh Congress party office to prevent them take out a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.

Protest After MHA Notified CAA Rules Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Police erect barricades outside the Assam Pradesh Congress party office to prevent a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.

Protest After MHA Notified CAA Rules Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Police stop students trying take out a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.

Graffiti of The Constitution at Shaheen Bagh | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
The Graffiti of The Constitution made by he Students Jamia during anti CAA Protest of Shaheen Bagh is now faded and surrounded by bushes.

Anti CAA Graffiti at Shaheen Bagh | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Graffiti made by Jamia students representing the agitating women of Shaheen Bagh.

Security at Shaheen Bagh | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Heavy deployment of RAF at the site where the Anti CAA Protest of Shaheen Bagh took place a few years back.

