In Pics: Protests In Delhi, Guwahati After Centre Notifies CAA Rules

Students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati. Banner in Assamese reads, "we will not accept CAA "
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia university stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in New Delhi.
CPI-ML leaders stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Kolkata.
Leaders of Left Democratic Front (LDF) stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest, a day after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Madras University, in Chennai.
Activists of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) stage a protest after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Guwahati.
College students protest against CAA a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Guwahati.
Students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.
Policemen stand guard as students protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.
Police restrain opposition Congress party workers from coming out of the Assam Pradesh Congress party office to prevent them take out a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.
Police erect barricades outside the Assam Pradesh Congress party office to prevent a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.
Police stop students trying take out a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.
The Graffiti of The Constitution made by he Students Jamia during anti CAA Protest of Shaheen Bagh is now faded and surrounded by bushes.
Graffiti made by Jamia students representing the agitating women of Shaheen Bagh.
Heavy deployment of RAF at the site where the Anti CAA Protest of Shaheen Bagh took place a few years back.