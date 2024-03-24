National

In Pics: Palm Sunday Procession At Hyderabad’s St. Joseph Cathedral

Catholic devotees hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad as the occasion marks the sixth and last Sunday of the Christian Holy month of Lent.

Parveen Uprety
24 March 2024
Palm Sunday Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A catholic devotee holds palm leaves shaped like a cross during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.

A Catholic devotee makes a cross with palm leaves during a Palm Sunday Mass at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad. 

Catholic devotees hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.

A Catholic priest blesses palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.

Members of Wesley Church hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession in Hyderabad.

A Christian devotee represents Jesus Christ during a Palm Sunday procession in Hyderabad.

Catholic devotees attend a Palm Sunday Service at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.

Catholic devotees hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.

