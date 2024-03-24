In Pics: Palm Sunday Procession At Hyderabad’s St. Joseph Cathedral

A catholic devotee holds palm leaves shaped like a cross during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.
A Catholic devotee makes a cross with palm leaves during a Palm Sunday Mass at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.
Catholic devotees hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.
A Catholic priest blesses palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.
Members of Wesley Church hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession in Hyderabad.
A Christian devotee represents Jesus Christ during a Palm Sunday procession in Hyderabad.
Catholic devotees attend a Palm Sunday Service at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.
Catholic devotees hold palm leaves during a Palm Sunday procession at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad.