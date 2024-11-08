National

In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With less than two weeks left for the high-stakes assembly elections in Maharashtra, from MVA to Mahayuti alliance, all political parties are gearing up with the final rounds of poll preparation. Elections in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 while vote counting and result announcement will take place on November 23.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde during a public meeting in Akola district | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly polls, in Akola district.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Uddhav Thackeray
Manifesto launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) | Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of the party's manifesto ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Matoshree, in Mumbai.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis during a rally in South-West Nagpur | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis during a rally ahead of the state Assembly elections, in South-West Nagpur.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’, in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’, in Nagpur.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Rupali Chakankar
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) manifesto release | Photo: PTI
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sunil Tatkare, actor Sayaji Shinde and party's women’s wing President Rupali Chakankar during the announcement of the party’s manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbai.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_
Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally, in Mumbai.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Pankaja Munde
Pankaja Munde during an election campaign in support of Madhuri Misal | Photo: PTI
BJP leader Pankaja Munde during an election campaign in support of party candidate Madhuri Misal from Parvati constituency ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_
Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally | Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP (Sharad) Chief Sharad Pawar and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally, in Mumbai.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Maharashtra Swabhiman rally
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Maharashtra Swabhiman rally in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (Sharad) Chief Sharad Pawar and others during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally, in Mumbai.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting in Radhanagari | Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Radhanagari.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections photo_Rahul Gandhi
Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra Swabhiman rally, in Mumbai.

