National

In Photos: Farmers Protest In Delhi

Farmers have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Farmers Protest Photo: AP

Activist Medha Patkar, center in white saree sits with other leaders as farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

1/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

Advertisement
2/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmer women sit in the sun as farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

Advertisement
3/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

4/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An elderly farmer rests his back lying in the shade as Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

Advertisement
6/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A farmer offers drinking water to another as farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

Advertisement
7/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

8/9
Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

9/9
Farmers%20Protest
Farmers Protest Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement