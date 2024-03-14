In Photos: Farmers Protest In Delhi

Activist Medha Patkar, center in white saree sits with other leaders as farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Farmer women sit in the sun as farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Advertisement
An elderly farmer rests his back lying in the shade as Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Advertisement
A farmer offers drinking water to another as farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.
Farmers who have been protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices gather at Ramlila ground in New Delhi.