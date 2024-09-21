In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi

Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Atishi signs documents after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi CM-designate Atishi with AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with CM-designate Atishi, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and CM-designate Atishi during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi CM-designate Atishi with AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-designate Atishi during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM-designate Atishi, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM-designate Atishi after latter's swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi CM-designate Atishi's parents Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.