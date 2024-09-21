National

In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi

As the eighth chief minister of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi was administered oath by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday at Raj Niwas. She is now Delhi's third woman chief minister after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Her new Council of Ministers retained Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain.