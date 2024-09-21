National

In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi

As the eighth chief minister of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi was administered oath by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday at Raj Niwas. She is now Delhi's third woman chief minister after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Her new Council of Ministers retained Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain.

Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

2/11
Atishi signs documents after taking oath as Delhi CM
Atishi signs documents after taking oath as Delhi CM | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Atishi signs documents after taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

3/11
Delhi CM-designate Atishi with Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat
Delhi CM-designate Atishi with Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi CM-designate Atishi with AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

4/11
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with CM-designate Atishi, and AAP leaders
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with CM-designate Atishi, and AAP leaders | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with CM-designate Atishi, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

5/11
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and CM-designate Atishi
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and CM-designate Atishi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and CM-designate Atishi during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

6/11
Delhi CM-designate Atishi with AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai
Delhi CM-designate Atishi with AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi CM-designate Atishi with AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

7/11
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-designate Atishi
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-designate Atishi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM-designate Atishi during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

8/11
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM-designate Atishi, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

9/11
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM-designate Atishi
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM-designate Atishi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi CM-designate Atishi after latter's swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

10/11
Delhi CM-designate Atishis parents Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh
Delhi CM-designate Atishi's parents Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi CM-designate Atishi's parents Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh during her swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Niwas, in New Delhi.

11/11
Delhi CM Atishi addresses a press conference
Delhi CM Atishi addresses a press conference | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
Football News
  1. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MDSC, FCG Eyeing First Win Of Season
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray Help The Red Miners In Second Straight Win
  3. JFC Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez's Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
  4. Manchester United 3-0 West Ham, WSL: Clinton's Debut Goal Helps Red Devils Make Winning Start
  5. Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs AFC
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. 'Make Kejriwal CM Again..': Atishi's Request To Delhi People After Becoming Chief Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  2. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  3. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  4. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch