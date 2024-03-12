In Jodhpur, CAA Divides Citizenship Of Pakistani Hindu Families

Thakor and Lakshmi who both work as farm laborers, said the constant spate of insecurity, robberies, forceful religious conversion, and kidnapping of Hindu girls as soon as they hit puberty, made his family take the decision to move to India, even if illegally. “The constitution in Pakistan has no place for us. We wanted to return to the country of our ancestors so we could live freely and follow our religion without any fear. But it has not been easy.” The ‘illegal’ citizenship status prohibited Thakor from visiting his ancestral village in Banaskantha, Gujarat, gaining stable employment and building a dignified life.