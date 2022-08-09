Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
IMD Issues ‘Red Alert' For Konkan, Vidarbha, North Central Maharashtra

Relief is likely after August 12, it said. Various parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy showers since Sunday and the IMD said the heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state.

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert' For Konkan, Vidarbha, North Central Maharashtra Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 12:10 pm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a 'red alert' for north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra, and east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the regions.

Relief is likely after August 12, it said. Various parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy showers since Sunday and the IMD said the heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for Marathwada, south-central Maharashtra and south Konkan. It said parts of the state could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places could also receive extremely heavy downpours.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai witnessed heavy rains coupled with strong winds. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway were submerged, forcing authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes, civic officials said.

The city started witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and action needs to be taken.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National IMD Forecast Weather Forecast Extreme Weather Conditions Heavy Rain Mumbai
