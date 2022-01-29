Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IFTDA Forms Separate Division Of Casting Directors To Prevent Cases Of Molestation

The IFTDA further informed that their executive committee has formed a separate division of casting directors.

IFTDA Forms Separate Division Of Casting Directors To Prevent Cases Of Molestation
Ashok pandit, IFTDA -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 12:55 pm

The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) on Saturday said they have joined hands with leading casting directors to prevent cases of molestation in the film industry.


In a letter sent to three major producers' organisations, the IFTDA stated that it has come up with an "innovative plan" to prevent "rampant cases of women molestation".


The letter, which has been sent to the Producers Guild of India, the Indian Film and TV Producers Council and the Western India Film Producers Association, has been issued by IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit.

Related stories

Covid-19| Risk Persists Even As Cases Start Plateauing In India: WHO

BCCI’s Emphasis On IPL Over Ranji Trophy Will Harm Indian Cricket In The Long Run 

Mayawati To Address Public Meet In Punjab On February 8


"We wish to inform you that seeing the rampant cases of women molestation giving a bad name to the film industry, an innovative plan was envisaged by us to nip the evil in the bud.


"The most well-known eminent Casting Directors got together under the umbrella of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association IFTDA, with the solemn and poignant pledge to eradicate this evil," the letter read.


The IFTDA further informed that their executive committee has formed a separate division of casting directors. "This move was spearheaded by most reputed casting directors Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, Vicky Sidana, Shruti Mahajan and Shaarika," it said.


"It is our humble request to you to take on board only IFTDA Casting Director members for assurance of safety to women working in different crafts of filmmaking," the letter said.


IFTDA also requested casting directors to become bonafide members of their association to jointly fight for the honour of women. "Our staff will give utmost cooperation to your member Producers. Be a part of our movement for the safety of all genders," it said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Film Industry Indian Film Industry Film Director Molestation Mumbai City
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nomination From Dhuri

Mandaviya Asks States/UTs To Focus More On Teleconsultation

Maha: Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From Feb 1

DCW Issues Notice To SBI, Seeks Withdrawal Of Employment Guidelines For Pregnant Women

Rise In Minimum Temperature Across Kashmir Valley

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway