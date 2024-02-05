'If Ayodhya, Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi Are Freed...': Hindu Priest Makes Big Claim

The Hindu side alleges that the Gyanvapi and Mathura mosques were constructed by the Mughals after destroying significant Hindu temples.

Recently, the Hindu litigants asserted that the ASI survey report indicated that the Gyanvapi mosque was built on the remnants of a grand Hindu temple.

Subsequently, a Varanasi court permitted worship inside one of the cellars of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Allahabad high court then rejected a stay on the Varanasi court order.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, while the Mathura mosque is situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said 'a wrong was rectified' when the Varanasi court order came out.

"An order has been given that prayers were performed there and that should continue. It is good that the right to perform the 'Puja' has been given. The truth has come out. Those who stopped the Puja and the way in which it was stopped, were wrong... I thank the court for giving me the right to perform Puja. It is a matter of joy... Halting the Puja was wrong, but now the wrong has been rectified," he reportedly said.