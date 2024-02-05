National

'If Ayodhya, Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi Are Freed...': Hindu Priest Makes Big Claim

He urged that if the issues surrounding the Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi are resolved peacefully, the Hindu community will not pursue claims over other religious sites.

Outlook Web Desk
February 5, 2024

Court allows priest''s kin right to worship in Gyanvapi Mosque Photo: PTI

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has claimed that the 'freeing' of the Gyanvapi and Mathura mosques by the Muslim community will put an end to this discourse on religious places.

During an event in Pune, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj reportedly said, "We do not even desire to look at the other temples if three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country’s future should be good and if we get these three temples (Ayodhya, Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully, we will forget about all other things."

According to reports, he stated that the destruction of temples in Ayodhya, Gyanvapi, and Mathura represents the most significant wounds from past invasions, and the Muslim community needs to empathize with this historical pain.

"I appeal with folded hands about all these 3 temples (Ayodhya, Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi)... because these are the biggest scars of the attacks done by invaders. People are in pain, if they (Muslim side) can heal this pain peacefully then it will help in increasing brotherhood," he added.

The Hindu side alleges that the Gyanvapi and Mathura mosques were constructed by the Mughals after destroying significant Hindu temples.

Recently, the Hindu litigants asserted that the ASI survey report indicated that the Gyanvapi mosque was built on the remnants of a grand Hindu temple.

Subsequently, a Varanasi court permitted worship inside one of the cellars of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Allahabad high court then rejected a stay on the Varanasi court order.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, while the Mathura mosque is situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said 'a wrong was rectified' when the Varanasi court order came out.

"An order has been given that prayers were performed there and that should continue. It is good that the right to perform the 'Puja' has been given. The truth has come out. Those who stopped the Puja and the way in which it was stopped, were wrong... I thank the court for giving me the right to perform Puja. It is a matter of joy... Halting the Puja was wrong, but now the wrong has been rectified," he reportedly said.

