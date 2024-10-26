Idlis For Breakfast: A Search For Companionship

National

A short story by Rituparna Roy

After her children left for different continents and her husband died, her young cook became her only companion. They shared their lives daily over breakfast; she insisted that the cook eat with her before preparing her meals for the day. On the cook’s birthday, she decided to give her a surprise by making her favourite idlis early in the morning, to savour together when she came. At 9, when she was expected, the cook called instead, saying she was in Digha. Her driver husband had planned a surprise getaway for her, she giggled. She would be back in two days. 

Rituparna Roy is a writer based in Kolkata

