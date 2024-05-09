National

ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details

As part of the 17 new guidelines issued, the top Indian medical research body has advised against the consumption of protein supplements to build body mass

Advertisement

File Pic
ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements Photo: File Pic
info_icon

The Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a new set of dietary guidelines for Indians to keep in mind. Amongst the 17 new guidelines issued, the top Indian medical research body has advised against the consumption of protein supplements to build body mass.

As reported by PTI, the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition, which is a part of ICMR, has advised against the use of protein supplements. As per the report put forth by NIN, prolonged intake of large amounts of protein powders can lead to kidney damage or bone mineral loss.

Protein powders are commonly derived from eggs, dairy milk, whey and other plant based sources of protein. However, ICMR has stated that these supplements should be avoided has they may contain sugars, non-caloric sweeteners and artificial flavourings.

Advertisement

"Protein intake levels greater than -1.6g/kg/day do not contribute any further to RET-induced gains in muscle mass,” noted the research body.

ICMR's 17 New Dietary Guidelines For Indians

The new guidelines have been drafted by a multidisciplinary committee of experts led by Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN.

In its 148-page report, the Hyderabad-based NIN has laid out 17 new guidelines for Indians to keep in mind. Amongst these guidelines is reducing the use of cooking oil and getting fatty acids through nuts, oilseeds and seafood.

The guidelines have also recommended that salt intake should be restricted, along with reducing the intake of sugar and ultra-processed foods.

Advertisement

As per these guidelines, sugar intake should be less than five percent of total energy intake and a balanced diet should not exceed 45 percent calories from cereals and millets. Sugar should be 15 percent of a person's calorie intake from pulses, beans and meat.

The DGIs add that the remaining calorie intake should come from nuts, milk, fruits and vegetables and should be less or equal to 30 percent.

The guidelines also add that physical activity and healthy diets can help reduce the risks of coronary heart disease (CHD) and hypertension (HTN) and prevent up to 80 per cent of type 2 diabetes.

"A significant proportion of premature deaths can be averted by following a healthy lifestyle," stated ICMR.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  2. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
  3. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  4. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
Entertainment News
  1. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
  2. 'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock
  3. Step-Father Convicted For Murder Of Actor Laila Khan, Five Others
  4. Award-winning Director Mohammad Rasoulof Sentenced To Prison In Iran Ahead Of Cannes
  5. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Gary Kirsten Holds Forth On Bat-Ball Balance, Injuries And Shubman Gill
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report – All You Need To Know
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Swapnil Singh Removes Prabhsimran Singh Early
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  5. Arsenal Hand Jorginho One-Year Contract Extension
World News
  1. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  2. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
  3. With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post
  4. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  5. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights