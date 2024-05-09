ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details

The Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a new set of dietary guidelines for Indians to keep in mind. Amongst the 17 new guidelines issued, the top Indian medical research body has advised against the consumption of protein supplements to build body mass.
As reported by PTI, the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition, which is a part of ICMR, has advised against the use of protein supplements. As per the report put forth by NIN, prolonged intake of large amounts of protein powders can lead to kidney damage or bone mineral loss.
Protein powders are commonly derived from eggs, dairy milk, whey and other plant based sources of protein. However, ICMR has stated that these supplements should be avoided has they may contain sugars, non-caloric sweeteners and artificial flavourings.
Advertisement
"Protein intake levels greater than -1.6g/kg/day do not contribute any further to RET-induced gains in muscle mass,” noted the research body.
ICMR's 17 New Dietary Guidelines For Indians
The new guidelines have been drafted by a multidisciplinary committee of experts led by Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN.
In its 148-page report, the Hyderabad-based NIN has laid out 17 new guidelines for Indians to keep in mind. Amongst these guidelines is reducing the use of cooking oil and getting fatty acids through nuts, oilseeds and seafood.
The guidelines have also recommended that salt intake should be restricted, along with reducing the intake of sugar and ultra-processed foods.
Advertisement
As per these guidelines, sugar intake should be less than five percent of total energy intake and a balanced diet should not exceed 45 percent calories from cereals and millets. Sugar should be 15 percent of a person's calorie intake from pulses, beans and meat.
The DGIs add that the remaining calorie intake should come from nuts, milk, fruits and vegetables and should be less or equal to 30 percent.
The guidelines also add that physical activity and healthy diets can help reduce the risks of coronary heart disease (CHD) and hypertension (HTN) and prevent up to 80 per cent of type 2 diabetes.
"A significant proportion of premature deaths can be averted by following a healthy lifestyle," stated ICMR.
(With inputs from agencies)