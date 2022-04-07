Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

I-T Department Issues Summons To TMC's Saket Gokhale In Tax Case

The officials said the investigation pertains to a tax probe against the Mumbai-based TMC leader. "And there we go! Within 24 hrs of me approaching the Supreme Court against the ED Director's appointment, I'm served with a summons from IT Dept. today. Even in vendetta, the Modi govt is so darn predictable -- institutions turned into a joke. Democracy.

I-T Department Issues Summons To TMC's Saket Gokhale In Tax Case
TMC leader Saket Gokhale Twitter.com/SaketGokhale.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:29 pm

The Income-Tax department in Mumbai has issued a summons to TMC leader Saket Gokhale in connection with a tax-evasion probe against him, officials said on Thursday. Gokhale, the national spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), posted a copy of the summons issued under section 131(1A) of the Income Tax Act on his Twitter handle. It requires him to appear in person or through his authorised representative before the probe officer at the department's investigation wing office in Mumbai on April 12. Gokhale has been asked to bring along books of accounts and other financial documents.


The officials said the investigation pertains to a tax probe against the Mumbai-based TMC leader. "And there we go! Within 24 hrs of me approaching the Supreme Court against the ED Director's appointment, I'm served with a summons from IT Dept. today. Even in vendetta, the Modi govt is so darn predictable -- institutions turned into a joke. Democracy. Sigh," Gokhale said in a tweet. The TMC leader moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the extension in service granted to ED Director S K Mishra.

Related stories

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To File Fresh Case In School Recruitment Scandal

Punjab Government To Frame New Sand Mining Policy: Mann

India-Russia Ties Under Spotlight At Upcoming 2+2 Dialogue In US

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National I-T Department TMC's Saket Gokhale Saket Gokhale Trinamool Congress Tax Case Income Tax Act ED Director ED
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru