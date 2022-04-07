I-T Department Issues Summons To TMC's Saket Gokhale In Tax Case

The Income-Tax department in Mumbai has issued a summons to TMC leader Saket Gokhale in connection with a tax-evasion probe against him, officials said on Thursday. Gokhale, the national spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), posted a copy of the summons issued under section 131(1A) of the Income Tax Act on his Twitter handle. It requires him to appear in person or through his authorised representative before the probe officer at the department's investigation wing office in Mumbai on April 12. Gokhale has been asked to bring along books of accounts and other financial documents.



The officials said the investigation pertains to a tax probe against the Mumbai-based TMC leader. "And there we go! Within 24 hrs of me approaching the Supreme Court against the ED Director's appointment, I'm served with a summons from IT Dept. today. Even in vendetta, the Modi govt is so darn predictable -- institutions turned into a joke. Democracy. Sigh," Gokhale said in a tweet. The TMC leader moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the extension in service granted to ED Director S K Mishra.

PTI INPUTS